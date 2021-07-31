118 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 new Covid-19 positive cases while no casualty due to coronavirus was reported in the last 24-hours.

As per the details shared by the Health department, currently there are 1176 active cases.

The Health department officials said that the decline in active cases was an encouraging sign as it had reduced the burden on the healthcare institutions of J&K.

Of the total active cases, 721 are in the Kashmir division and 455 in the Jammu division. On Saturday no fatality was reported from Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of positive cases detected on Saturday was 118 of which 40 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir division, taking the tally of positive cases to 3,21,462.

Srinagar reported 19 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 9, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 10, Kulgam 4, Jammu 10, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 2.

On Saturday, 113 Covid-19 patients recovered - 43 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases in J&K to 35.