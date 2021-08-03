13 Covid-19 MCZs declared in Budgam: DC

Budgam, Aug 3: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today informed that 13 Covid-19 Micro Containment Zones (MCZs) have been declared in the district following reporting of new cases from some areas.

The DC said this during routine press briefing to give an overview of Covid scenario in the district and mitigation, containment measures being employed by the District Administration to minimise its effects.

Divulging the details, DC said that presently there are 76 active positive cases, recovery rate has reached 99.5 percent, and similarly positivity rate is below 0.5percent in the district.

Regarding vaccination, Mirza said that the inoculation process is going on smoothly and simultaneously mass sampling is also being carried out to trace any new case.

The DC further said that new cases have been reported from some areas and Administration is keeping close vigil on the situation and in case there is a spike in number of cases the concerned areas may also be designated micro containment zones.

He once again reiterated his appeal to the people of the district to strictly adhere to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and SOPs to prevent spike in cases, besides undertaking vaccination at nearby vaccination centres for their own safety and for the safety of others.

The readers can also find this news item on official Facebook Page and Twitter Handle of District Information Centre Budgam: facebook.com/dicbudgam; twitter.com/dicbudgam