13 persons fall ill after consuming 'forest mushrooms' in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 6: A youth in his thirties is critical as 13 persons fell ill after consuming forest mushrooms at BanjarBastiGutlibagh area in Ganderbal district, officials said Friday.

Muhammad Shafiq Shah is among the 13 locals from the area who consumed the forest mushrooms on Thursday, an official said.

The official said that the persons after consuming the mushrooms complained of vomiting, diarrhea and other reactions following which they were admitted at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Ganderbal.

Eight of the ill, including Shah, were referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment, the official said.

Shafiq has been shifted to the ICU ward of the tertiary hospital while seven others are said to be responding well to the treatment, he said.

Back at District Hospital Ganderbal, two of the five persons admitted were discharged while the remaining three are under observation, Duty Officer Police Post Gutlibagh, Muhammad Ashraf said.