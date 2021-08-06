144 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 6: J&K reported 144 new Covid-19 positive cases with no related death in the last 24-hours.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there are 1404 total active cases of which 830 are in Kashmir and 574 in the Jammu division.

On Friday no fatality was reported. The total number of covid deaths J&K has witnessed so far is 4386.

The number of positive cases detected on Friday was 144, of which 50 were from the Jammu division and 94 from Kashmir taking the total to 322286.

Srinagar reported 33 cases, Baramulla 5, Budgam 8, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 9, Shopian 1, Jammu 15, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 15, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

On Friday 98 Covid-19 patients recovered, 29 from the Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today. The total number of such cases confirmed till today is 37 in J&K.