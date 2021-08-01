145 fresh cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 1: J&K reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to coronavirus in the last 24-hours.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there are 1211 active cases in J&K. The health department officials stated that the decline in active cases is an encouraging sign as it has reduced burden on the healthcare institutions of the UT.

Of the total active cases, 744 are in Kashmir and 467 in the Jammu division.

On Sunday a single fatality was reported from Jammu division, taking the total tally of Covid deaths to 4379.

The number of positive cases detected on Sunday was 145 of which 48 were from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir taking the total tally of positive cases to 321607.

Srinagar reported 32 cases, Baramulla 25, Budgam 9, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 5, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 13, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 3, Doda 14, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 7.

On Sunday, 109 Covid-19 patients recovered—35 from the Jammu division and 74 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 35 in the UT of J&K.