16,073 gazetted, non-gazetted vacancies identified for recruitment in J&K: Government

Srinagar, July 26: The Centre has revealed that there are 16,073 gazetted and non-gazetted posts vacant in Jammu and Kashmir.

For filling up these posts, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has constituted an Accelerated Recruitments Committee (ARC).

“As per the information received from Jammu and Kashmir government through the Ministry of Home Affairs, the J&K government has constituted an ARC with the aim to identify vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis and finalising the procedure to be followed at all levels,” Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli said in a reply in Lok Sabha.

“The committee in the Phase-I, identified 10,000 Class-IV vacancies across various departments out of which 8575 have already been put to advertisement by the board under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020. As part of Phase-II of Accelerated Recruitments Drive, the committee has identified 12,379 gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies. Apart from ARC, 3694 other gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies have also been identified for recruitment,” he said in the reply.

Further, the Centre has informed that the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was less in comparison to other states.

“As per the results of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted during 2019-20 by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the unemployment rate in J&K (for all the age groups for all persons) on usual status basis (ps+ss) was 6.7 percent which is much lower than many other states.”

It said that under the Back to Village programme, over 17,000 unemployed youth have been provided financial assistance for self-employment ventures through J&K Bank under the priority sector lending.

Under the ‘Himayaat’ scheme 20,827 candidates have completed their training and 7076 candidates have been placed in job.

“School Education Department of J&K government has launched an Online Career Portal (in phase-I covering two districts Udhampur and Ganderbal) wherein more than 30,000 students have registered their interest in selecting their future goals after passing class 12th, besides, introducing new technical subjects in schools with modern requirements which would enhance the employability among the educated youth,” the minister said in the reply.