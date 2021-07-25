166 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar, July 25: Jammu and Kashmir reported 166 new Covid-19 positive cases while for the second day in a row no Covid-related death was reported on Sunday.

As per the government’s media bulletin, 166 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported, 34 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division, taking the number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3,20,657.

Srinagar reported 66 cases, Baramulla 18, Budgam 9, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 9, Shopian 1, Jammu 9, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 5, Doda 3, Samba 1, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 5.

Moreover, 197 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 79 from Jammu division and 118 from Kashmir division.

Besides this, 99.32 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The bulletin also said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported on Sunday, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in J&K.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3,20,657 positive cases, 1288 are active positive, 3,14,995 have recovered and 4374 have died; 2138 in Jammu division and 2236 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that out of 1,13,70,796 test results available, 1,10,50,139 samples tested as negative till now.