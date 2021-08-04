Today's Paper

18 employees suspended for unauthorized absence from official duties in Srinagar

DC issued strict instructions for prompt public service delivery
Srinagar, Aug 4: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the team of senior officers of District administration today conducted a surprise visit of various offices in Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees.

During the visit , the team found 18 employees unauthorizedly absent from duties.

Accordingly the absentee employees were immediately placed under suspension.

Out of the 18 employees 8 belonged to the Office of CMO Srinagar, 5 to Revenue Department, one each from Social Welfare and SMC while 2 employees from ICDS Srinagar.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorized absence will not be tolerated at all.

