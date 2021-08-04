2 Army pilots still untraceable | Searches continue for 2nd day in Ranjeet Sagar Dam

Jammu, Aug 4: Another team of divers from the Indian Navy is going to join underwater searches in RanjeetSagar Dam in Kathua district to retrieve the two pilots of the Indian Army who continue to remain untraceable after the chopper crash.

On Tuesday, an Army chopper crashed when it was flying over the reservoir area. The rescue operation was launched jointly by the NDRF, SDRF, divers of Indian Army and Indian Navy.

However, the pilots could not be traced.

“The divers are there and the searches are still going on. Another team of Navy divers is going to join the operation,” PRO Defence, Jammu, Lt Col DevenderAnand said.

He said that the pilots were still untraceable.

During the searches, some parts of the chopper had come out of the dam but there was no clue of the pilots.