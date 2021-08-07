2 arrested from Anantnag in POSCO case

Ramban, Aug 7: Two absconders involved in a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) registered at Police Station Gool a few months ago were arrested in Anantnag.

Police said both were evading arrest after committing the crime. Police said the absconders Javed Ahmed Wagay and Muhammad YousufWagay, both residents of LarkiporaAnantnag were arrested by a team of Police Station Gool with the help and assistance of Police Station Anantnag from their residences at Larkipora, Anantnag.

Both were presented before the local court at Ramban and sent to judicial custody at District Jail Udhampur.

Police said they were wanted in a case under FIR No 26/2021 under sections 363, 343, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3/4/16/17 POCSO registered at Police Station Gool.