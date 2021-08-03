2 die, 118 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 2: Two persons died while 118 tested positive for Covid-19 across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The two fatalities were reported, one each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

One patient died at the Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar and the other at GMC&H Jammu, taking the tally of Covid deaths in J&K to 4381- 2237 in Kashmir and 2144 in Jammu division.

As per the details shared by the Health department, currently there are 1254 active cases.

Of the total active cases, 763 are in Kashmir division and 491 in Jammu division.

The number of positive cases detected on Monday was 118 of which 72 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,21,725.

Reasi reported 42 cases, Baramulla 25, Srinagar 18, Doda 15, Budgam 11, Rajouri six, Jammu five, Ganderbal four, Kishtwar three, Kupwara and Kulgam two each, ad Udhampur and Pulwama one each.

On Monday, 73 Covid-19 patients recovered - 26 from Kashmir and 47 from Jammu division.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, keeping the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 35 in J&K.