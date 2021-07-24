2 drones spotted in Kalu Chak, Kathua

Jammu, July 24: Two suspected drones, including a hexa-copter, were spotted by the locals in Kalu Chak area of Jammu district and in Nihalpur area of Kathua district late Friday night.

The frequent sighting of drones in Jammu’s border districts, during the last couple of weeks, has alerted the security forces.

According to the police, the drones are being operated by militant groups from across the border. “People had noticed a drone type activity in the sky. As the activities have increased, we always verify information which is being provided by the people,” SSP Kathua R C Kotwal told Greater Kashmir.

He said, “The people have become aware of such activities. So in case of any suspicious activity, they report to the police immediately.”

An official source said that the suspicious drone activity was noticed at Nihalpur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway by the locals last night. They informed the nearest police post.

“Massive hunt was launched by the SOG and district police in Nihalpur and its adjoining areas, but nothing suspicious was found. However, the security grid has been tightened on all roads leading from border villages towards the highway or towns. Vehicles are being checked by the security forces,” the official sources said.

They said that naka checking was also intensified on the highway.

Meanwhile, another drone suspected to be a hexa-copter was spotted three to four times in Purmandal Morh– Kalu Chak area by the security forces last night, a defense source told Greater Kashmir.

The defense source said, “It was flying at a height over a police post and close to the military installations in Kalu Chak and over Purmandal Morh. The drone disappeared immediately before it could be shot down by the security forces.”

Acting swiftly, the security forces had intensified vehicle checking in the Purmandal area and conducted surprise checking of the vehicles and suspected persons, the source informed.

“The security forces have been alerted. All the security agencies have been working in a coordinated manner,” the source added.

Pertinently, a hexa-copter was shot down by the Jammu Police in Akhnoor area. The police also recovered with it a 'ready to use’ 5 kg IED, thus foiling an attempt of the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit to carry out an explosion in Jammu yesterday.