2 drones spotted over Kaluchak Military Station

Jammu, June 28: Two drones were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area in Jammu on Monday. However they flew away after the army’s Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) fired upon them. The army said that a major threat was averted with “the proactive approach” of its troops.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “On midnight of June 27 and 28, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.”

“Immediately, a high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops,” he said.

Lt Col Anand stated that the security forces were on high alert and the search operation was in progress.

Officials said that the QRTs spotted the first drone at 2345 hours and opened fire. “It flew away and later at around 0240 hours, the second drone activity was noticed. The army sentry on duty immediately fired upon it to bring it down and sounded an alert.”

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing into drone-induced twin explosions in the Technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday, picked up two suspects from the adjoining Beli Charana area. They were released after questioning.