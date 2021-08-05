2 injured in bear attack in Shopian

Shopian, Aug 5: Two persons including a Wildlife official were injured in a bear attack in Chitarwach Imam Sahab village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

An official said that the locals in Chitrawch village, some 12 km from Shopian town, spotted a black bear in the area and immediately alerted the Wildlife department.

He said that a team was dispatched to the area to capture the animal.

According to the official, as the team showed up in the area, it came under the attack of the bear, leaving a Wildlife official injured.

“Earlier, in the morning, the bear attacked a local and caused grievous injury to him,” the official said.

“The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment,” he said.

The injured official was identified as Irfan Ahmad Parray of Zawoora.

The official said that the bear was finally captured by the Wildlife officials and would be released into the wild.

Since winter, many incidents of wild animals straying into local habitations have been reported from Shopian wildlife division comprising Shopian and Pulwama districts.