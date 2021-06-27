2 low intensity blasts rock Jammu IAF station

Jammu, June 27: Two low intensity explosions took place at the Air Force Station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday. While one of the blasts caused damage to the roof of a building in the technical section, there was no report of casualty in the incident.

Following the explosions, the security arrangements in and around the Airport were tightened and security personnel including Special Operation Group of J&K Police were deployed with the District Police to strengthen naka checking. While the security agencies began their investigation to ascertain the facts, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the airport for investigation purposes like other security agencies including J&K Police.

In an official statement, Indian Air Force informed: “Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in any open area.”

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” it said.

PRO Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said: “There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited.”

As per senior IAF officials, the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is in Bangladesh on official visit, is constantly monitoring the situation.

“Necessary instructions have been passed for probe into the matter. Western Air Command Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is at Jammu Air Force Station,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the case “on the application of a Junior Warrant Officer of IAF” in Satwari Police Station under UAPA sections 13/16/18/23 (unlawful activities/ terrorist act/ conspiracy/ enhanced penalties) and IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property/attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property) have also been included.

Late in the evening, NSG teams all arrived on the scene of occurrence.