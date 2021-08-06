2 militants killed in Rajouri encounter, operation on

Rajouri, Aug 6: Security forces killed two militants in an encounter that broke out in Bhangai village of Thannamandi sub division in Rajouri district on Friday.

The encounter site is adjacent to Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) tourist point and Thannamandi-Bufliyaz road, which connects to Mughal road.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, maintained that on a specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the Indian army and JKP was launched.

“The operation was launched in the remote village of Pangai, which is in a forested area of Thanamandi in district Rajouri. During the operation a fierce gun fight took place with two terrorists. The terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be established,” Lt Col Anand said.

Describing it as “yet another success for the security forces”, he said, “Killing of two terrorists is testimony to the alertness of the security forces and JKP and their resolve to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti national elements. The operation is under progress to ensure that the area is adequately sanitised.”

Later, Police Media Centre Jammu of Zonal Police Headquarter on his official Twitter handle tweeted, “Two terrorists killed at Thanamandi #Rajouri so far. Search operation going on.”

Meanwhile official sources told Greater Kashmir that contact with militants was established early this morning. “Security forces received information that some suspects were seen in this area. Following which entire area was put under siege. During the process, an encounter broke out,” they added.

This was the third encounter in Rajouri district in the last one month in which six militants were killed so far.

The intelligence agencies had recently issued an alert for Rajouri and Poonch hinting at a spurt in militants’ activities in the twin border districts.

The agencies inputs had suggested that some militant groups were trying to infiltrate through different parts of Rajouri and Poonch district to carry on their activities.

As per the official account, first encounter took place in Daddal area of Sunderbani on July 8 where two militants were killed. Two army personnel, who suffered injuries in the fire-fight, too succumbed to their injuries, later on.

Body of one of the militants was recovered from a nearby river three days after encounter.

Another encounter also took place same day i.e., July 8 in Kalal area of Nowshera in which one militant was killed while two army personnel were injured.

Officials, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said that adequate measures were put in place to take on these challenges. They informed that in past around one month more than 25 Cordon and Search Operations were conducted in Rajouri.