2 minors die in Rajouri rains

Rajouri, July 24: Two minor children died as Rajouri received heavy rainfall for a couple of hours on Saturday.

One of the two children fell in a water well while the other got trapped in flash floods.

Officials said that sudden heavy rainfall that started in most of the areas of Rajouri district at around 4 pm continued till 6 pm and affected normal life badly as intensity of rainfall was heavy.

One of the two victims was identified as one-and-a-half-year-old girl Arifa Anjum, daughter of Muhammad Shabir of Gundi Kotranka.

She was present near a well in which water was overflowing due to heavy rainfall.

“The baby girl accidentally fell in this well and died after which locals removed her body from it,” officials said.

In another unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old boy got washed away in flash flood and died.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Faizan, son of Nayamat Ali of Jamola Rajouri.

Officials said that the victim was present near a water channel when flash floods swept across the channel and he got washed away with strong water currents.

“His body was recovered a few hundred metres downstream by the locals,” officials said.