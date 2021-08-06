2 pistols, 122 rounds seized from Samba village

Jammu, Aug 6: A joint team of army and J&K Police on Friday recovered two pistols and 122 rounds from an area, 2 kms away from the International Border during a routine search operation in Ghagwal area of Samba district.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma told Greater Kashmir that it was during a routine search operation at village Rajpura a joint team of Indian army and J&K Police found an abandoned gunny bag.

The security force personnel opened it and found a packet concealed with plastic tape and again wrapped in plastic, he added.

“We have recovered 2 pistols with five magazines, one silencer and 122 rounds of the pistol,” said the SSP Samba.

Though he did not rule out the possibility of suspected drone dropping of arms, the SSP said that it was a matter of investigation and nothing could be said at this stage.

Meanwhile, another police officer said that the security forces were already put on high alert and search operations were being carried out in all the areas along the International Border. Security on the roads leading towards Jammu-Pathankot highway was strengthened with additional deployment on naka checking.

The security grid was tightened ahead of Independence Day, the police officer said and added that the suspected drone sorties in the past several days were also reported from many areas of Samba and Jammu following which the security forces were not taking any chances.

“We are fully alert to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to disrupt peace,” the police officer added.