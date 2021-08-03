25 kanal land retrieved from encroachers in Pattan village

Baramulla, Aug 3: The Revenue department and J&K Police retrieved 25 kanal of state land from encroachers in Diver Yakhmanpora village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

A statement of the Baramulla district administration issued here said that as part of the anti-encroachment drive, the officials of the Revenue department and Police retrieved 19 kanal of land under Survey No 1639 and 6 kanal and 4 marlas under Survey No 787 during the anti-encroachment drive.

“The encroachers had constructed a building on the encroached land and given it to an institution on rent,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Revenue department at Pattan served notice No TS/OQ/2020-21/719 dated 31 March 2021 in connection with the encroached land and asked for the removal of the encroachment.

Four months on, the encroachers did not respond, following which the authorities initiated action and retrieved the encroached land.

SDM PattanFaheem Ahmad said that it was the state land and had been retrieved from the encroachers on Monday and Tuesday.

“The land was illegally encroached and the administration has retrieved it as per the law,” he said.