28th Senate meeting | NIT Srinagar to start new masters program in Thermal Engineering

Srinagar, June 28: The 28th Senate meeting of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar was held on Monday, in which Senate approved that new post-graduate program (M.tech) in Thermal Engineering, while various other issues pertaining to academics, students, and other schemes were discussed.

The Senate was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal. On the invitation of Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, following his busy schedule, the agenda of the Senate was presented by Dean Academic Affairs Prof. NajeebUd-Din, the institute said in a statement.

While the agenda of the senate was presented by Dean Academic Affairs Prof. NajeebUd-Din. The Senate approved that the Department of Mechanical Engineering will start a new master's program in (M.Tech) Thermal Engineering. It also approved that Post Doctorate Fellowship (PDF) will be started in all departments of the Institute for different categories of the students or applicants and its rules and regulations were framed in it.

Apart from these major issues, all the existing schemes were reviewed to make them up to date and discussed in the senate.

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal said apart from routine matters, some major decisions were also taken in the senate. We have approved the Post Doctorate Fellowship for all departments, which was pending demand for several months.

"We also got the approval for a new master's program in (M.Tech) Thermal Engineering from the senate. It has a good scope and will beneficial for the student community. In coming years, it will be full-fledged post-graduation from NIT Srinagar along with all facilities,' he said. Prof. Sehgal said the administration is committed to make NIT Srinagar among the best engineering colleges of India and we are working on it.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said pending issues related to academics, legal affairs, student issues, schemes, and programs were discussed during the senate meeting. "It was a fruitful session and various pending cases were approved," he said.