28th Srinagar Badminton Championship from August 9

Srinagar, Aug 6: The District Srinagar Badminton Association is going to conduct 28th Srinagar Badminton championship at Indoor Sports complex Gogji Bagh from August 9 to 12.

The event is open for all boys and girls of Srinagar and competitions of categories would be held.

The last date to send entries has been fixed on August 7.Draws would be held on August 7.

The Association has asked all the sports in charge of schools, colleges and all other concerned persons to send the entries of the players to Waseem Ahmed or contact him on cell number :7006078593.