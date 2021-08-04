2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 | Security beefed up in Srinagar, across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 4: Following the Tuesday city shootout and a day ahead of second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, security across Kashmir has been beefed to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace.

More security personnel along with the flying squad were deployed at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre, a police official said.

The official said that random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

The deployment of more security personnel was done in the wake of a shoot-out in Khanyar area of city in which two people were injured.

“We are in our resolve that the attempts to disturb peace would be foiled,” a senior police officer said here. The officer said that police and paramilitary forces carried out area-domination exercise in Srinagar and other district headquarters on Wednesday as security has been beefed up across Kashmir to prevent militants from carrying out any subversive activities.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.

The security forces have been asked to remain alert and more check-points have been erected in the city, the officials said. “The situation is well under control and we are hopeful that prevailing peaceful atmosphere will continue and all celebrations will pass without any untoward incidents,” the senior police officer said adding that a multi-layered security cover has been put in place and domination and surveillance of areas are being undertaken.

Sources said that security has been beefed up also in other district headquarters of Kashmir. They said that traffic entering into Srinagar city is being monitored at Pantha Chowk, Parimpora and other locations.

They said patrolling has been intensified at district headquarters and close vigil is being maintained on the movement of people.