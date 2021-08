Srinagar, Aug 1: Three persons were arrested and 4410 persons fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines across Kashmir on Sunday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that three persons were arrested while a fine of Rs 4,85,405 was recovered from 4410 persons throughout Kashmir for violating various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19. The statement said that a shop was also sealed for violating Covid norms in Kulgam.