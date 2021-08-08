3 Covid deaths, 122 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 8: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 3 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while 122 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24-hours in the Union Territory.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there were 1400 active cases. Of total active cases, 822 were in the Kashmir division and 578 in the Jammu division.

On Sunday, three fatalities were reported in J&K, two from Jammu division and one from Kashmir division.

Out of 3 deaths reported today, 1 died at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu, 1 at GMC Rajouri and 1 at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar.

The number of positive cases detected today was 122 of which 43 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 79 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total tally of positive cases to 322550.

Srinagar reported 29 cases, Baramulla 9, Budgam 15, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 6, Doda 11, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 10, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

129 Covid-19 patients today recovered—47 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir division.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 37 in the UT of J&K.