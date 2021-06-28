3 CRPF men including 2 officers injured in Maloora encounter

Srinagar, June 28: Three personnel of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force including two officers were injured in an encounter with militants at Maloora Parimpora on Srinagar outskirts on Monday.

“Three of our people including an Assistant Commandant, an Sub-Inspector and another personnel have been injured in the ongoing encounter,” Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Charu Sinha told the Greater Kashmir Monday evening. “All of them are being treated and are stable.”

Those who have received bullet wounds were identified by the officials as Assistant Commandant Satinder Kumar of 21 Battalion, Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar and constable Waseem Ahmad 28 Battalion. All of them were part of the Quick Reaction Team.

Charu Sinha said that exchange of fire is going on. “As of now we can’t say how many people are inside,” she said.

Police officials said that encounter started after they got specific input about the presence of militants in the area. They said cordon was laid by J&K Police, Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifle and CRPF.

“As the joint parties started searches, hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. He said that fire was stopped and they were given ample opportunity for surrender. “They again opened fire and declined to surrender.”

The officer said that militants have taken shelter in a residential house. “It is a dense locality and we are taking every measure to avoid any collateral damage,” the officer said, adding that operation was being monitored by IGP Kashmir, GOC Kilo Force, IGP CRPF, DIG central Kashmir, Commander 10 Sector RR, SSP Srinagar and other officers. He said the operation might be suspended later because of darkness. “The cordon is being further aligned and reinforcement has arrived at the spot,” the officer said.