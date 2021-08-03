3 deaths, 140 new COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir reported 3 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while 140 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24-hours in the UT of J&K.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there are 1293 active cases. Of total active cases, 773 are in the Kashmir division and 520 in the Jammu division.

On Tuesday three fatalities were reported from Jammu division.

Out of 3 deaths reported today, 1 died in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, 1 in GMC Doda and 1 in GMC Rajouri.

The number of positive cases detected on Tuesday was 140 of which 70 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 321865.

Srinagar reported 21 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 5, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 2, Shopian 1, Jammu 11, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 19, Doda 15, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 5 and Reasi 12.

On Tuesday 98 Covid-19 patients recovered—38 from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 35 in the UT of J&K.