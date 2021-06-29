3 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama: Police

Pulwama, June 28: Three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge quantity of contraband substances were recovered during an anti-drug operation in Tengpuna area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during an instant anti-drug operation conducted by the special anti-drug squad of Police in Pulwama, three infamous and dreaded drug Peddlers Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar, all residents of TengpunaPulwama had been arrested and huge quantities of contraband substances recovered from their possession under appropriate statutes. The statement said that under this effect FIR No 184/2021 under Section 8/15 and 21 of NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.

Since January 2021, 44 cases had been registered under NDPS Act provisions at Police Station Pulwama and seven cases lodged at Police Station Rajpora under NDPS provisions.