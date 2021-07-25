3-hour traffic diversion on Sgr-Bla highway today

Baramulla, July 25: The Traffic Police Rural announced a three-hour traffic diversion on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Monday.

The traffic diversion plan would commence from 7 am to 10 am on Monday.

As per the communique issued by SSP Traffic Rural, all those vehicles heading towards Srinagar from Baramulla would be diverted through Azad Gunj, Janbazpora, Ladoora and Jahama.

While those vehicles coming from Srinagar to Baramulla would adopt the route via Fatehpora, Gutiyar, Kantbagh and Ushkara to reach Baramulla town.

The vehicular movement towards Gulmarg had been barred from Sunday evening except tourist vehicles with valid hotel bookings, vehicles of VIPs or vehicles carrying security personnel for security development on the scheduled date.