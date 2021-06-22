3 injured in Banihal accident

Ramban, June 22: Three persons including the driver of a load carrier were injured when the vehicle rolled into a gorge at Nowgam Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday.

Police said a truck (JK02AT-1539) on way to Srinagar went out of the control from its driver and rolled into a gorge, resulting in injuries to three persons.

They were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal by the joint rescue teams of Police, Army and local volunteers.

Police identified the injured as the driver of the vehicle Abdul Razak of Koternka Rajouri, Amjad Ali and Shahid both residents of Bantalab Jammu.

They said that after providing medical aid and seeing their condition, all the injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.

A case has been registered at Police Station Banihal in this regard for conducting investigation into the incident.