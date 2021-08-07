3 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Aug 7: The government on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of three JKAS officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration Gazanffer Ali, JKAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, relieving Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department of the additional charge of the post.

Sajad Hussain Ganai, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir.

Through a separate GAD order, Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers' Welfare, holding additional charge of Special Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.