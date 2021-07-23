3 killed, 1 Injured in Panzinara road accident

Srinagar, July 23: Three persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident at Panzinara area on city outskirts on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, (17), son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, (30), son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik and Sameer Ahmed, son of Samiullah Dar, all residents of Panzinara.

The accident occurred when a two-wheeler collided with a car, leading to injuries to four persons. All the injured were shifted to SKIMS Bemina hospital. Police said that three of them were declared brought dead.

The injured was identified as Basit Ahmad of Baramulla, currently residing at Panzinara.