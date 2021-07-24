3 militants killed in Bandipora gunfight

Bandipora, July 24: Three militants were killed and an army soldier was injured in a gunfight in north Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday. The operation which was launched in the early hours, officials said, was still underway deep inside the forests.

According to the officials, two militants were killed in the initial exchange of fire after the forest area of Shokbaba in Sumlar village was cordoned off by the joint teams of the Army, CRPF and J&K police.

Later in the evening, police confirmed the killing of one more militant.

The police were yet to ascertain the identity or affiliation of the slain militants till this report was filed as, as per them, the operation was still going on deep inside the forests.

The operation, as per police officials, was spread across a wide forest area stretching up to Aragam village. They claimed that at least four militants were trapped in the forests.

In the gunfight, the officials said an army man was also injured, who according to them was shifted to the Base Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, a police handout said: “On a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in the forest area of Shokbaba Sumlar-Aragam area of Bandipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Bandipora Police, 13RR, 14RR, Para (SF), MARCOS and CRPF in the said area.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the initial exchange of fire, one army personnel of 14RR received gunshot injuries. He was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“In the ensuing encounter, so far three unidentified terrorists were killed. However, operation in the area is still going on. Further details shall be communicated as and when the operation will conclude.”