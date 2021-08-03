3659 fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines: Police

Srinagar, Aug 2: At least 3659 persons were fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines across Kashmir on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the last 24 hours, Police realised a fine of Rs 4,16,740 from 3659 persons throughout the Kashmir for violating the various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.

It said that the special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all districts of Kashmir to ensure that people adhere to SOPs and guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic.