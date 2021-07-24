3x3 Women's Basketball League begins

Srinagar, July 24: The 3x3 Women's Basketball League started at Gindun Sports Center Rajbagh here on Saturday .

Around 13 teams of girls are participating in the league. Teams from Jammu and Anantnag are also participating in the tournament. The event was inaugurated by the Secretary Sports Council in presence of Manager Gindun Sports Center. On the occasion Secretary appreciated the organisers and encouraged the players.

"I appreciate the organisers for the league and wish them good luck throughout," Secretary said. The league is being organised by Useeba Bashir, Adeena Wani and Hadiya Muzaffar and is being played under strict COVID guidelines.