4 drone-like objects spotted in Bari Brahmana

Jammu, Aug 2: Security forces were put on high alert after four drone-like objects were noticed in Bari Brahmana in Samba district late Sunday night.

Informed sources said that last night four drone-like objects were noticed in the sky by the locals in Bari Brahmana and they reported it to the police station.

Following the information, police teams along with other security forces swung into action and launched searches.

“Drone-like object was noticed four times in the sky. Before it could be shot down by the security forces, the suspected drone disappeared,” said the sources.

They said that the security was tightened on Jammu-Pathankot Highway ahead of August 15 apprehending attempts by the militant groups to disrupt peace in Jammu or its border areas.

“There are inputs about attempts by militants to disrupt peace in Jammu. Therefore, the security is made fool-proof and checking has been intensified. We are checking all the vehicles coming to Jammu from border areas,” said an official source.