Police on Monday said that four empty rice cookers were found near Srinagar-Gulmarg road in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police spokesman said that this morning four rice cookers were found at Agrikalan situated along Srinagar-Gulmarg road in suspicious circumstances.

He further stated that the cookers were checked by Bomb Disposal Squad of Police Budgam but they were found empty.

“Apparently the rice cookers seem to be a stolen property abandoned by thieves,” he added