4 persons injured in Kupwara bear attack

Kupwara, July 23: At least four persons were injured in Zurhama village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after a wild bear attacked them on Friday.

An official said that the injured were attacked by a bear when they were busy with their normal activities in the village, close to the forest area.

He said that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby health centre where from they were referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, all the injured are said to be stable.