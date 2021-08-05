41 cases investigated, 105 persons charge-sheeted, 6 convicted by NIA in last 5 years in J&K: MHA

New Delhi, Aug 4: A total of 41 cases were investigated, 28 charge-sheets filed and 105 persons charge-sheeted besides six people were convicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir between 2016 to 2021, the parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Home NiyanandRai while replying to the queries raised in the RajyaSabha including the details of cases National Investigation Agency (NIA) has investigated during the last five years till date and the number of charge sheets filed along with the number of charge-sheeted, year and State-wise during the said period.

In a written reply filed in the Upper House of the Parliament, the MoS, stated that a total of 41 cases were investigated, 28 charge sheets filed and 105 people charge-sheeted besides six persons were convicted.

About the year-wise breakup of cases, the MoS said that in the subsequent years from 2016 to 2021 till 29-7-2021 a total of 6, 3, 13, 8,7, and 4 cases were investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the total charge sheet filed, the reply informed that in five years a total of up to 27-7-2021 a total of 1,1,2,10,7 and 7 charge sheets were filed.

The reply further read that 7, 0,34,23,27, and 14 persons were charge-sheeted by the NIA in Jammu and Kashmir till July 27 of the ensuing year.

About the conviction, the reply said that from 2016 to the ensuing year, a total of six persons were convicted.