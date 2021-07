Srinagar, July 25: A total of 4494 persons were fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines across Kashmir on Sunday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the last 24 hours, Police realised a fine of Rs 6,06,450 from 4494 people throughout Kashmir for violating the various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.

It said that seven vehicles were also seized in Shopian for violating Covid-19 norms.