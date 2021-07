Srinagar, July 24: A total of 4963 persons were fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the last 24 hours, Police lodged four FIRs and also realised a fine of Rs 7,29,300 throughout Kashmir for violating various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.

The statement said 37 shops were sealed for violating Covid-19 norms in Kulgam.