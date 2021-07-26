5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar, July 26: Five gamblers were arrested from a gambling site in Bandipora and stake money seized from their possession on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on a specific information, a Police party from Police Station Sumbal under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal raided a gambling site at TrigamShadipora following an input about gambling activities and apprehended five gamblers.

The statement said that they have been identified as Aarif Ahmad Bhat, Azhar Mahmood Bhat and Fayaz Ahmad Wagay all residents of Trigam and Reyaz Ahmad Dagga and Mukhtar Ahmad Mir, both residents of Shadipora.

It said that Police seized stake money of Rs 7230 and playing cards from the gamblers.

The statement said that they had been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

It said that a case vide FIR No 93/2021 under relevant sections of law had been registered at Police Station Sumbal.