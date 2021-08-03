5 test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 3:Ladakh recorded five fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,345, while the number of active cases stood at 57, officials said.

Ladakh has so far registered 207 coronavirus-related deaths - 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

A total of 20,081 patients in Ladakh have recovered from the infection till date.

Of the new Covid cases registered, four were from Leh and one from Kargil.

A total of 2977 sample reports in Ladakh including 1267 from Leh and 1713 from Kargil were found negative for the disease, officials said.

Three people recovered from infection in Leh and two from Kargil on Monday, the officials said.