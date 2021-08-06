5 years on, Keran bridge incomplete

Kupwara, Aug 6: The residents of Keran Thursday expressed resentment against the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) for failing to complete the under-construction bridge near the main market Keran resulting in hardships to the inhabitants.

They said that the work on the bridge sanctioned five years ago had been left half way due to reasons best known to the concerned authorities.

The residents said that the bridge once completed would ease out the sufferings of people and connect KeranBalla and KeranPayeen to the main market.

“We are forced to walk several kilometres from Keran main market to reach our homes in KeranPayeen and KeranBalla,” said a local.

The residents said that at the time of any medical emergency, they have to carry patients on make-shift stretchers to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC) Keran for their treatment.

“We are fed up with the unfulfilled promises of the successive dispensations about development of Keran as we don't see anything on the ground,” said Ferad Khan, a local youth.

The residents said that following repeated pleas to the successive dispensations, the bridge was sanctioned, but after 5 years, only two pillars had been constructed which speaks about the callous approach of the officials at the helm of affairs.

“With the completion of this bridge, it will significantly shorten the distance and help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest possible time,” vice chairman of the Block Development Council of the area, Tasleem Ahmad said.

The residents have sought immediate intervention of Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir in this regard.

An official at the R&B division Kralpora said that the bridge was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 84 lakh and could not be completed due to non-availability of funds.

He said that the bridge was sanctioned under BADP for which the base work stands already completed.

The official said that the bridge was supposed to be made from steel and when funds would be released, it would only take a few weeks to complete the bridge.

“As of now, the department owes Rs 35 lakh to the contractor, who is reluctant to take up the remaining work,” he said.