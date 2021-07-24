500-bed pediatric hospital to come up at Bemina

Srinagar, July 24: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gave administrative approval to the construction of a 500-bedded pediatric hospital at Bemina, Srinagar.

Once operational, the hospital will strengthen the pediatric care facilities in Kashmir division, ease the burden of patient load on the existing tertiary level hospital, and ensure quality maternity, neonatal and pediatric care to the patients, an official handout said.

The project, the statement said, will upgrade vital pediatric facilities on modern grounds and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 114.81 crore.

The new hospital, it said, will be equipped with all modern equipment for managing the high risk pediatric cases to further reduce the infant mortality rate.

It will also serve as the Centre of Excellence in Pediatric in Kashmir Division and will assist the Union territory in mitigating a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.