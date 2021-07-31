55 persons fall ill after having feast in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 31: At least 55 persons fell ill on Saturday apparently after consuming a feast at a marriage party in MirnagHaihama area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to locals, soon after the villagers had a feast at a marriage ceremony in their vicinity on Friday, they complained of vomiting, dysentery and fever following which some of them were shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for treatment.

They said that on Saturday more than 30 persons complained of same complications and were later admitted at SDH Kupwara.

"All the people who had the feast have fallen sick. Even those with whom they have shared the take-away dishes at home also fell sick," said a local, Mushtaq Ahmad Baba.

Chief Medical Officer KupwaraMehrajuddinSofi told Greater Kashmir that SDH Kupwara had received 55 patients who were undergoing treatment and all were stable as of now.

He said that people who had the feast complained of vomiting, high fever and dysentery soon after they finished the meals.

"The people haven fallen ill due to food poisoning and it will take them a few days to recover," Sofi said.

He said that a health team had been sent to the area for collection of food samples.

Sofi said that the team had been directed to collect water samples also.