6 goats killed in bear attack in Kupwara village

Kupwara, Aug 6: A group of bears wreaked havoc in Moshinar village of Kralgund tehsil of Kupwara district by entering into a cowshed and attacking the livestock Thursday night.

According to locals, the bears entered the cowshed of Muhammad Yaseen Khan, son of Muhammad Bullah Khan and mauled at least six goats.

The residents said that the bears had wreaked havoc in the entire Moshinar village and damaged the standing crops including maize, apple, and pear.

They said that they had approached the Wildlife officials several times and urged them to take some tangible steps in controlling the attacks by the wild animals but they have failed in doing so.

The residents said that human loss could be thwarted if these beasts were caught. They demanded installation of steel nets in their village.