630 militants, 85 security personnel killed in 3 years: Government

Srinagar, Aug 4: In the last three years, 630 militants and 85 security personnel have been killed in 400 encounters in J&K.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanada Rai in a reply to the question in the parliament.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border,” Rai said in a written reply to a question.

The reply further states, “In the last three years 400 encounters have taken place in which 630 militants were killed.”

“The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified Cordon and Search Operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations. Security forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them,” Rai added.