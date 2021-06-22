7 Covid deaths, 428 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir reported 7 deaths attributed to Covid-19 infection while 428 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per details shared by the health department, three deaths were reported in Jammu division and four in Kashmir division, taking the total tally of deaths to 4269.

Out of total deaths, 01 person died in GMC Jammu, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in Home/ Brought Dead, 02 in SMHS Srinagar, 01 in DH Kulgam and 01 in SKIMS Soura.

J&K reported 428 new positive cases, 148 cases from Jammu division and 280 from Kashmir division. With it the total tally of Covid positive cases in J&K is 312584.

Srinagar reported 104 cases, Baramulla 25, Budgam 25, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 29, Anantnag 15, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 15, Kulgam 23, Shopian 1, Jammu 32, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 29, Doda 23, Kathua 6, Samba 4, Kishtwar 7, Poonch 22, Ramban 8 and Reasi 13.

As per the official data, the number of active cases is coming down rapidly. On Tuesday the number of active cases was 7181.

The number of persons recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 999 - 402 in Jammu division and 597 in Kashmir division. The total number of Covid recoveries in J&K has reached 301134.

As per the media bulletin, no new case of mucormycosis has been reported today, till now 25 confirmed cases have been reported in J&K.