7 injured in Reasi accident

Reasi Aug 7: Seven persons were injured when a car fell into a deep gorge on the Reasi-Katra road on Saturday.

The car (JK02BT 3626) was going from Reasi towards Katra. When it reached KalahMorh, when negotiating a curve, it fell into a deep gorge, resulting in injuries to seven persons. Of the seven six are family members including two children.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Reasi for treatment.

They were identified as Omkar Singh, 32, son of Puran Singh of PogalRamban; Yudhveer Singh, 28, son of Puran Singh of Ramban; Shakuntala Devi, 30, wife of Omkar Singh of Pogal, Ramban; Babita Devi, 22, daughter of Dhayan Singh of Ramban; five-year-old Naman Singh, son of Omkar Singh of Ramban; one-year-old Nitin, son of Omkar Singh of Ramban and Parshotam Sharma, 38, son of Shiv Ram of Chanani, Udhampur.

The injured were referred to GMC Jammu for treatment and all are stated to be stable.