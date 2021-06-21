75% 45-plus population immunised in south Kashmir in 3 months

Anantnag, June 21: Three months after the government started the immunisation drive for the elderly population here, around 75 percent of the population in this age group have received the first dose of vaccination in south Kashmir.

The region comprises four districts -Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

However, Shopian is the only district where all the people from the 45-plus age group have received the first dosage of Covishield.

The data available with Greater Kashmir suggests that the district has a population of 60,000 that is 45 and above and all of them have got vaccinated.

“We achieved the target on May 26 only,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shopian, DrArshadTak said.

He said 95 percent of health workers and 90 percent frontline workers had also been fully vaccinated.

“We also have 17,000 population that is 25 percent which have received both Covishield jabs,” Tak said.

In Pulwama, the figures reveal 81 percent population above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.

“Of the population of just above 1.5 lakh, around 1 lakh have received the first dosage of Covishield,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, PulwamaDrTahmeena told Greater Kashmir.

She said that 100 percent of health workers and nearly 95 percent of frontline workers have also been vaccinated.

In Kulgam, nearly 81 percent of the population above 45 years have been vaccinated.

“Of the population of nearly 1 lakh, 81,000 have received the first dosage of the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam, DrRafiq Dhobi told Greater Kashmir.

He said nearly 100 percent of the health workers and 95 percent of frontline workers are also vaccinated.

“The second dosage for the 45 years above age group is on,” the CMO said.

Anantnag, which is the largest district in south Kashmir also has now nearly 73 percent population in the age group of 45 onwards that have received the first dosage of the vaccine.

“A total of 2.43 lakh people of the district fall in this age group and out of that 1. 76 lakh have taken the Covishield jab,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo told Greater Kashmir.

He said more than 95 percent health and frontline workers had also been vaccinated and majority of them had received both jabs.

The vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir for the above 60 age group, health, and frontline workers began in mid-March and was extended to 45-plus population from April 1.

From June the vaccines are now available for all the 18-plus population.